Local officials gather to support women's reproduction rights

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Standing side by side, with signs in hand, state, federal, and local officials gathered to support Senate Constitutional Amendment 10, which protects abortion and contraception in California's constitution.

During the news conference, County Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer shared a story about her choice to have her daughter, adding her concerns about this supreme court ruling.

"I cannot imagine how difficult a job of being a single parent will be to the tens of thousands of women who no longer will be able to make that choice for themselves who will be forced by their government to grow and birth a baby," Lawson-Remer said.

And while California is already a leader in protecting reproductive freedom and services for women and families in light of this ruling, these officials believe more has to be done.

Senator Toni Atkins says, "We will not be shoved into the dark days of desperate decisions. Abortion is a healthcare plan and simple. And the decision to has one that lays solely with the patient and Doctor. California will not leave people vulnerable."

Over the weekend, Church members all over the county prayed in their houses of worship. Cardinal Designate Robert McElroy sent a statement out Friday regarding his reaction to the ruling.

"We must work to ensure that California law protects the rights of the unborn. And we must emphasize that being pro-life demands more than opposition to abortion. It also means reinvigorating our adoption system, to make sure there are options for women and families who are unable or unwilling, for whatever reason, to take on the responsibilities of parenthood."

