Local naval seaman pleads guilty to cyberstalking woman

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A local Naval seaman pleaded guilty to a federal cyberstalking charge Thursday for repeatedly threatening and harassing a woman, including by sending sexual videos of the woman to her family members.

Sergio Reinaldo Williams, 36, of Coronado, admitted in San Diego federal court to posting sexual content of the unidentified woman on sites like Pornhub without her knowledge or consent, as well as sending screenshots of the videos to the woman's niece.

According to his plea agreement, the victim texted him regarding the videos, to which he replied, "You did this. Like I said, I felt your sting, now you're going to feel mine."

He also texted the victim, "I'm always around and my eyes are everywhere," and when she blocked him on social media, he wrote to her, "U want it to be over with and this fade away, unblock me and video me...it will only get worse if u don't," the U.S. Attorney's Office alleges.

Williams is due for sentencing on May 2. The federal cyberstalking count carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Acting U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman said, "The defendant conducted a disturbing campaign of revenge, harassment and intimidation that inflicted tremendous emotional distress on the victim and her family."