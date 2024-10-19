Local mom shares breast cancer survival story

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)— “I felt a bump here, and it wasn’t on my breast ..”

It was that moment in June of 2023 when Margauex Currie knew something wasn’t right.

She was at a concert with her husband when she made the discovery.

Her mother-in-law forced her to get it checked out.

She scheduled a mammogram and shortly after got the news she had stage 3 breast cancer.

"I know they’re speaking English to me, but I don’t understand what they’re saying," Currie said. "It makes no sense. I have no family history on both sides, I led a healthy lifestyle. I was 39, not even old enough to get a mammogram. Turns out, women are getting breast cancer younger and younger.”

Currie needed a double mastectomy and several surgeries. She also went through rounds of radiation and had to deal with losing her hair.

But the most challenging part was navigating this with her two young daughters.

"Terrifying, anxiety, and depression are real things that sneak in worrying about their future,” Currie said.

Currie says she was worried about not being there to raise her kids.

“I need to teach my husband how to braid my daughter’s hair," Currie said. "I need to teach him how to paint her nails. I won’t be there for their wedding. You think about all those things. It’s normal.”

A year and a half later, she’s cancer-free but still dealing with the wounds connected with her breast cancer diagnosis.

Instead of focusing on that, she’s using her experience to encourage others to get a regular mammogram.

She says, “You can view it as a victim, or you can view it as a moment to speak and to spread awareness and help others and that could mean a million things.”