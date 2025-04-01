Local marathon runner completes grueling World Marathon Challenge

SAN DIEGO, CA (KGTV) — Alan Nawoj is not your typical marathon runner, as he just completed the grueling World Marathon Challenge.

"It involves running seven full marathons in seven consecutive days on each of the seven continents," says Nawoj.

Nawoj was one of 62 competitors representing 20 different countries.

"It's exhilarating, it's exhausting, and you do experience quite a bit of pain throughout."

An avid traditional marathon runner, Nawoj says the World Marathon Challenge was on his bucket list

"Over the last couple of years, I put in really intense training. I did over three thousand miles of training leading up to the World Marathon Challenge."

Can you imagine running seven marathons on seven consecutive days on seven continents. Why would anybody want to put their body through such an extreme running event? That is a question Nawoj says he has been asked many times.

"For me it's just about pushing my own personal limits and seeing what I am capable of. I like to see what not only physically I can do but mentally what I can accomplish. This is one of those things I look at as the ultimate test as a runner."

Seven marathons on seven continents, so what was his favorite part of the race?

"I think Antarctica one was my favorite just because of how it went. When I crossed the line first and got to hold the American flag it was a very special moment."

Based on the combined times of all seven stages, Nawoj won 3 of the races which was good enough for a second place overall finish.

"At the end it's the feeling of joy that you completed something really big and all the training you put in really pays off," he says.