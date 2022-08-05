San Diego leaders celebrate passage of city’s climate action plan

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The City of San Diego has revealed the most ambitious strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Mayor Todd Gloria recently updated the city’s Climate Action Plan. It's been nearly 10 years since any changes were made.

Today I joined community members and environmental advocates to celebrate the passage of the #ClimateActionPlan Update at one of the City’s electric fleet-charging locations. San Diego is leading on climate action nationwide with our target of net zero GHGs by 2035. #ForAllofUs pic.twitter.com/XhMpmURVMu — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria (@MayorToddGloria) August 5, 2022

The mayor’s update puts San Diego at the forefront of climate action nationwide. The goal is to get rid of nearly all greenhouse gas emissions within the next 13 years.

“There are parts of San Diego, based on where you live, you have an incredibly higher chance of having asthma, of getting cancer,” says Council President Sean Elo-Rivera. “We’re talking about babies who are not able to breathe clean air. Simply because of where they live. “

Mayor Gloria made the first revision to the city’s climate action plan since it was adopted in 2015.

On August 1, the city council approved the updated plan. It includes setting a goal of net- zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2035.

The city plans to do this by doing several things like removing fossil fuels in new building constructions, and supporting and increasing access to electric vehicles. The city also plans to provide San Diegans with more travel choices that are healthier and more efficient for everyone.

“This climate action plan will bring about profound benefits for San Diegans,” says Mayor Gloria. “I feel like often we talk about the challenges or trade-offs that need to be done but, let’s be clear about what this will do; cleaner air, cleaner water, improved public health, local investment in job creation infrastructure improvements.”

The city says more than 4,000 San Diegans shared their needs and concerns, which helped with the development of the plan.