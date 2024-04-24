Local Jewish community reflects amid Passover celebrations, Middle East conflicts

As the Jewish community celebrates Passover, ABC 10News Morning Anchor Jared Aarons is among those preparing for the annual ritual.

This tradition retells the story of the passage of the Jewish people from a time of slavery to freedom in ancient Egypt.

“Parsley is a representation of spring," Aarons said. "Tonight in the sader, we'll dip it in salt water to remind us of the bitterness in tears of being slaves."

This year’s celebration of Passover involves a lot of emotions for those who are Jewish.

“I don't think I've cried so many tears,” said Sandra Scheller, the daughter of Holocaust survivors.

Scheller said not far from her mind is the ongoing conflicts, including the Israel-Hamas war and rising antisemitic incidents in the U.S.

“I just want to know when is this all going to end ... when we're all going to live in peace,” she said.

Many like Aarons and Scheller stress the importance of reflecting on history to navigate the future.

"It’s a reminder of the resilience and also the importance of faith and tradition,” Aarons said.

"I want people to understand the truth more than anything, and if we can get back to understanding our history, we might have a better chance,” Scheller said.