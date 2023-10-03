Local high schooler helping San Diegans facing food insecurity

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (KGTV) — As an increasing number of San Diegans find themselves facing food insecurity, one local high schooler at Torrey Pines is doing what he can to help.

ABC 10News caught up with 17-year-old Connor Gupta, a San Diego native who just started a Feeding San Diego club on campus.

On Monday, he held the club’s first official meeting and provided students with more information. The club has already recruited nearly 80 interested members.

“What we do to attract students and future members is we get food!” said Gupta. “Everybody loves food...that’s the origin of this club.”

After some free pizza, prospective students learned about the non-profit and the resources it provides to the community.

By joining the club, students will volunteer their time – helping serve thousands of families facing food insecurity locally. It’s something Gupta has done since elementary school.

“Each person is extremely grateful and they have a lot of love and compassion towards Feeding San Diego,” he said.

Carissa Casares, Senior Communications Manager for the non-profit, says they’ve seen an increase in demand for food assistance over the last few years, and appreciate anyone willing to lend a helping hand.

“When kids join a club like Connor’s Feeding San Diego club, it sets them up for a lifetime of compassion,” said Casares.

You can learn more about volunteering with Feeding San Diego HEREand follow Gupta’s club on social media HERE.