Local groups call on San Diego Pride to reconsider Kehlani after pro-Palestine comments

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A coalition of organizations Thursday called on San Diego Pride to reconsider the singer Kehlani as one of its headliners for the Pride Festival in light of what they claim are anti-Semitic comments.

Kehlani, who uses they/them pronouns, has been vocal about support for Palestinians and Gaza during the nearly two-year-long bombing campaign and invasion of that strip of land by Israel following terrorist attacks by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023.

The Finest Community Coalition, comprised of dozens of local Jewish organizations, claims her comments would create an unwelcoming environment at the two-day Pride Festival in July. The coalition describes itself as "an independent initiative that takes a community-wide approach to combat antisemitism together for a better San Diego."

"Pride should be a celebration of inclusion and solidarity, not a platform for divisive voices that incite hatred and violence," a statement from the coalition read. "In recent months, Kehlani has amplified antisemitic rhetoric that is deeply harmful to the Jewish community.

"These messages go beyond political critique -- they are dehumanizing, and they alienate and endanger Jewish San Diegans, including LGBTQ+ Jews. As a result of this decision, Jewish organizations and individuals that have long supported Pride have been put in a position in which they have to question their participation and whether this year's event is truly a space where they will be safe and protected."

Kehlani has voiced disapproval about other artists who have not spoken out about Gaza and in 2023 signed an open letter calling for a ceasefire and an end to the Israeli blockade of the Gaza Strip. They continued to show support via social media for the Palestinian people in 2024 by calling for fellow musicians to support the plight of Gazans.

The backlash began in earnest this year, when Cornell University's annual Slope Day was canceled in April by university president Michael Kotlikoff over their support for Palestine.

He said Kehlani had "espoused antisemitic, anti-Israel sentiments in performances, videos and on social media."

Kehlani fired back.

"I am not antisemitic, nor anti-Jew. I am anti-genocide, I am anti the actions of the Israeli government, I am anti an extermination of an entire people, I am anti the bombing of innocent children, men, women -- that's what I'm anti," they wrote on Instagram.

A free concert featuring Kehlani scheduled for Pride Month events in June was canceled earlier this month in New York City by Mayor Eric Adams, who cited security concerns amid the singer's Palestine comments and criticisms of the Israeli government.

San Diego Pride Festival is scheduled for July 19-20 in Balboa Park. Kehlani is scheduled to headline Saturday's performance. Kim Petras will headline Sunday.

A City News Service request for comment from San Diego Pride went unanswered.

