Local foundation working to provide more social/emotional programs for students

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As children across the county head back to school, a local foundation is making sure they have the social and emotional support to make it a successful school year.

"Academics are so important, but supporting the social/emotional needs [is] really crucial," said Tasreen Khamisa.

Khamisa is the Executive Director of the Tariq Khamisa Foundation or TKF.

For 28 years, the organization has worked to create safer schools and communities through social and emotional programs.

Khamisa said the demand is even greater following the pandemic.

Some students continue to struggle to get back on track, and schools need more help.

"We usually work with about ten thousand students in a school year, and our request has gone to nearly twenty thousand students for this next school year," she said.

The foundation works with multiple school districts, including San Diego Unified and the Sweetwater Union High School District.

One of its programs involves placing mentors on school campuses to work with troubled kids.

"We call them our frequent flyers. They're in the principal's office quite a bit, but we know there are those groups of students that need more love and support and help," Khamisa said.

The foundation also has a program called Peace Club at schools designed to encourage student leadership. This year they'll launch one at Clark Middle School in City Heights.

Khamisa said it's important for students to know they're not alone in their struggles.

The more support they receive, the better students tend to do in the classroom.

"Their reading levels rise. Their graduation levels rise. Their peer-to-peer relationships get healthier," Khamisa said.

The foundation has launched a back-to-school campaign to raise funds for additional school programs.


