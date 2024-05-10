Local firefighters hope free EMT Academy will diversify fire service

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- In an effort for emergency crews to reflect the diverse communities of San Diego, a free program is hoping to get more San Diegans interested in the fire service.

It’s an EMT Academy that will provide participants with everything they need, including the physical ability test.

The program will be held at the Educational Cultural Complex, also known as ECC, on 4343 Ocean View Blvd. in the Mountain View community.

“One of the things that's been really incredible, in my 24 years, is being able to work at fire stations where I use to walk the streets,” said Jason Shanley, a Fire Captain-Recruitment Officer for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Shanley has worked in the fire service for more than 20 years, and he said he loves that he’s been able to serve his community and wants others to have the same experience.

The California Joint Apprenticeship Committee (Cal-JAC) is providing the same opportunity for others in Southeast San Diego. A six-month EMT Academy, that includes nights and weekends. The program will prepare participants to apply for the fire service after completion.

“That's how I got in the fire department,” said Shanley. “We haven't had a class like this in Southeast San Diego in more than 24 years.”

The program is free to participants, as Cal-JAC will cover tuition, fees, uniforms, mileage and reimburse parents for childcare costs.

Cal-JAC and San Diego Fire-Rescue is hoping to diversify the fire service in San Diego and across the state. According to the National Fire Protection Association, in 2019, 96% of all career firefighters were men and 82% of them were white.

“We don’t want to have a specific number here, or a specific number here. We want folks to know, in communities all over San Diego, the fire service is something you can do,” said Shanley.

The deadline to apply for the EMT Academy is Sunday, May 12. Applicants must be at least 18 years old.

For more application information, visit https://www.caljacacademy.org/san-diego-emt-academy.