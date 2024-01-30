Local family staying in hotel following flood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Room 117 at the Quality Inn in Shelltown is the closest thing to home Karla Castro has had in more than a week.

"I never imagined I would be in this situation."

While her two kids are just waking up, Karla and her mom spend the morning packing up what little they still own. It all fits in the back of a truck bed.

"I don't want to tell them the situation we're in because it's hard being homeless."

The duplex Karla was renting with her mom and stepdad flooded in last week's storm. To this day, her car is still sitting in the driveway totaled.

"$110 Per night. Yeah cause it was $129 but I explained our situation and they gave us a discount."

Since the flood, Karla's hardly taken any time off from her job.

"I can't leave my work right now because that's like the only resource I'm going to have to save for money and if I leave my job, how am I going to do it."

Karla says she called the county's 211 line to ask about hotel vouchers, but says at the moment, they don't have any available.

She knows about the resource center in the Spring Valley library, but doesn't have the time or means to get there.

"How am I going to be there you know? Like I'm working and there is only one car and it's not even mine so I can't just be like, I'm taking the car you know?"

She also knows this is the reality for a lot of other people in San Diego.

"It's not only my family. My neighbors also they also lost everything, they also have kids."

As they load into the car and Karla gets dropped off at work, the only thing on her mind is where they'll sleep tonight.

"Well right now? A place to stay with my kids. A safe place for them."

Click here for a GoFundMe set up to help the family.

