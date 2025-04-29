Local families adjust summer travel plans amid economic uncertainty

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — As rising tariffs create uncertainty in the economy, families are reevaluating their summer vacation budgets, with some opting for staycations over traditional getaways.

San Diego, frequently dubbed "America's Finest City" for its sandy beaches, renowned tourist attractions, and ideal weather, welcomed over 31 million visitors last year. However, the economic climate influenced by President Trump’s tariffs is causing families to reconsider their travel plans.

Forrest Reynolds, who typically plans vacations well in advance, noted, “Usually I plan pretty far in advance — just because travel is really expensive these days.”

Reynolds and his family, who aim to travel next year, are now relying on credit card points to mitigate the financial burden.

The economic conditions have fueled concerns about currency fluctuations, leading Reynolds to express a hesitance in spending.

“When the dollar doesn’t perform as well and it gets weaker, it’s more nerve-wracking to travel in six months because if the dollar drops and the Euro goes up, you can be spending a lot more money. I’m more hesitant to spend and we have to think what can I actually afford going forward,” he said.

Similarly, Tracey Walker and her grandchildren are reconsidering their summer activities.

Walker, a recent retiree, said, “First of all, financially the way things are going we may not be able to afford things in the future. I just retired recently, so we’re on a one income family these days.”

In response to reduced travel budgets, local amusement parks are introducing significant discounts to attract visitors.

SeaWorld San Diego is offering up to 55 percent off ticket options and annual passes, along with perks like free parking, reserved seating at shows, and free guest passes.

Additionally, the San Diego Zoo plans to host a nighttime zoo experience this summer and will open its Safari Park location an hour earlier to give guests more time to explore.

Experts remain uncertain about the overall impact of the tariffs on summer travel, but families are focusing on finding deals and stretching their budgets as they plan their leisure activities.