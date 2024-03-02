Local eyewear company launches campaign to give back to SDSU basketball team

Blenders Eyewear, a local sunglasses company, went “Prime Time” this past football season after working with Dion Sanders. But now, they’re getting ready for “March Radness.”

Blenders Eyewear CEO, Chase Fisher, joined ABC 10News Natay Holmes and Aaron Dickens Saturday to talk about the “March Radness” Campaign. The company is celebrating its 12 year anniversary with a collaboration with San Diego State's Men’s Basketball team.

With just 300 pairs of its limited-edition sunglasses “TWELVE” available, the quantity pays homage to the total number included in the brand's inaugural retail order of “The Show.” The inaugural style was named after the school’s energetic student section.

All the proceeds from “TWELVE” will be donated to the team through the Mesa Foundation.

“Our goal is to raise $75,000,” says Fisher.

Blenders Eyewear will be hosting a Meet and Greet with the Aztecs Men’s Basketball team Sunday, from 3p to 5pm. It will be held at Blenders Eyewear San Diego Headquarters (4683 Cass St, San Diego).

