Local dance studio holds fundraiser to benefit earthquake victims in Turkey

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A fundraiser to benefit earthquake victims in Turkey was held at La Vie Dance Studios in Morena on Sunday.

“One can’t find the right words to describe the devastation there,” said Fulya Leylek.

Fulya and her husband, Ozhan, grew up in Turkey. They are professional Tango dancers who have lived in San Diego for six years now.

“I can’t find any words to express my deep sadness. My deep condolences to all the families who lost their family members,” said Ozhan.

After hearing from friends directly affected by the earthquake overseas, the couple says they wanted to do something here to help.

“We decided maybe we could bring some relief through our art,” said Fulya.

Sunday’s event they organized was called "San Diego Tango – United for Turkiye." All proceeds are going directly to relief organizations.

“It is difficult when you’re so far away from these things happening, and we’re so blessed in the U.S. that we’ve been shielded from a lot of tragedy like this. And so I feel that we are in a position of privilege to be able to help,” said America Mauhar, Co-Owner, La Vie Dance Studios.

The night included one very emotional tango performance by Fulya and Ozhan themselves as they danced to a Turkish song.

“We knew most people wouldn’t be able to understand the lyrics. But it’s about a loved one who is lost, so we just wanted to portray that through our dancing,” said Fulya. “I think they did understand the emotion we tried to convey.”

They say that’s the universal power of music and dance: bringing people together in times of need.