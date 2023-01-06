Local company Surf Up is in the business of renting surfboards

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego is home to great beaches, as well as some fantastic surfing spots. For those looking to hit the waves for the very first time, but not quite sure they want to invest in a surf board, should check out "Surf Up."

The San Diego based company is in the business of renting boards to beginners.

"The intent is to help minimize the amount of steps that somebody has to take to get from the pod location and into the water with a surfboard," says Surf Up co-founder Chris Hissom.

Hissom says the renting process is really easy, as it's all done in the Surf Up app.

"Hey, you might recognize that if you scan it, you can rent an object, and that's pretty much how it works," Hissom says.

So, how did the founders of Surf Up determine there was a need for surf board rentals? They experimented on the beach with a cardboard sign.

"The sign was very simple. it said "automated surfboard rental station. Step one: Download the app. Step two: Scan the QR code. And Step three: Go surf,'" he says.

Sounds pretty easy — but at first they didn't have an app. The people that did gather in front of the sign were curious, and it proved there was a need for rental boards.

"The need we were trying to address is just making it really easy for someone interested in surfing to try the sport out," Hissom says.

Early patrons provided Surf Up feedback as to the benefits of a surf board rental station, and the rest is history.

Hissom explained in depth how the app works.

"The first thing you are going to see is a QR scanning screen. First step is to create a Surf Up account, followed by filling out the liability waiver and provide payment information. Moving forward, the app is going to make sure you have selected the right surfboard. You click the button and when everything looks good, you continue. The app will confirm if the board is there. If it is confirmed, the latch unlocks, and from there the board is ready for you to take," Hissom says.

Although the app is easy to use — what is the cost to rent a surfboard?

"It runs about 20 cents a minute, or $12 an hour. The charge is stopped once you return the board to the pod," says Hissom.

Surf Up currently has three pods in Pacific Beach, and plans to expand with two more locations in the near future.