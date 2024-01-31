Local Catholic school damaged after flooding

“All of a sudden I saw water coming in from under the doors and then there was a river coming from the school into the street it wasn't just one it was three torrents of water.”

That’s St. John of the Cross Principal Greggory Krumm, walking us through the damage and areas needing repairs on his campus.

The preschool through 8th Grade School is home to 160 students and has about 25 staff members.

And Krumm says it was a challenge to get them off campus Monday morning.

The school shared pictures of what the conditions looked like with much of their campus underwater.

Krumm says, “It was hectic because as water came in Students and teachers started panicking, we had nowhere to take them because every room was flooded."

Because of the extent of the damage, students have switched to virtual learning for the week. Before moving into their temporary facility at St. Michael’s Academy in Paradise Hills.

As far as the cost for repairs, Krumm says thankfully the schools have flood insurance, but even with that they’re looking at hundreds of thousands of dollars in work.

Krumm says, “We don't receive federal or state funds, so we're very self-reliant. We're going to remain hopeful, and positive, and we're sticking together through this is a community-based effort.”