Local campaign to fill stockings with supplies for Ukrainians facing deadly winter

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The House of Ukraine in Balboa Park is launching a campaign to fill stockings with supplies to send to Ukrainians overseas facing a deadly winter.

“We just want them to know we are thinking of them. We care about them, and we would like them to be warm," said Nataliya Chung, a local Ukrainian with family overseas.

Each year, temperatures fall below zero in Ukraine. But this year, families are without basic necessities as Russia continues its relentless attacks.

“The country is in an emergency state, and people don’t have electricity, heat, or water," said Nataliya. “Over 70 rockets attacked Ukraine even today."

Starting Saturday, Dec. 17, through Christmas Eve, San Diegans who wish to help can bring stockings filled with winter supplies — or simply supplies — to the House of Ukraine. The items will be shipped to families overseas.

Recommended items include:



Hand and feet warmers

Flash Lights

Thermal socks, gloves

External chargers/power boxes (to help families charge devices when they lose electricity)

Emergency blankets

Organizers say feel free to include a heartfelt note or small gift as well.

“Our hearts are with them. And we want them to be warm, safe, comforted, and to have hope,” said Nataliya.

Preferred drop-off dates and times (House of Ukraine in Balboa Park)

Sat & Sunday: 12 to 4 p.m.

Monday - Friday: 1 to 4 p.m.

Wednesday: 6 to 8 p.m.

Saturday the 24th: 12 to 4 pm House of Ukraine, and 4 to 8 p.m. Hall of Nations

For more information about the campaign, CLICK HERE

The House of Ukraine also accepts financial donations HERE.