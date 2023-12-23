Local campaign supports Ukrainian kids affected by war

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Nataliya Chung, a San Diego resident originally from Ukraine, is championing the House of Ukraine's Holiday Miracle Campaign. The initiative focuses on providing Christmas gifts and essentials to children in war-ravaged regions.

“It’s something so small, but it gives them so much joy and hope,” said Nataliya Chung.

Growing up in Ukraine, Chung described the conditions in regions like Kherson and Kharkiv as dire. “If you can imagine…these are regions where there is constant bombing everyday. Every night,” she said. “And children live in this environment and atmosphere.”

She said people can easily make a difference by donating $10 through the campaign’s online portal. The money goes towards purchasing books, toys, fresh fruit, shoes, and supplies for displaced or orphaned children.

“It doesn’t take a lot for us. We can just press a button and donate $10, $20 …and $10 is one gift that a child can receive,” she said.

The campaign also supports Ukrainian businesses by sourcing all items locally. “Our goal is to revive the Ukrainian economy as well,” Chung said.

In the video above, you can see volunteers in Ukraine actively assembling Christmas gifts. “The volunteers that we have in Ukraine are tirelessly working. Ten dollars goes a long way, and a child will remember this,” she said.

In these challenging times, Chung hopes provide a glimmer of hope for Ukrainian children through this initiative. Click here to donate to the Holiday Miracle Campaign.