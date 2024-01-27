Local businesses offering aid to Southcrest storm victims

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - In Southcrest, people affected by the storm are looking to rebuild after the flood destroyed almost everything they own. Birch Street was one of the areas hit the hardest during Monday’s storm. Piles of damaged household items, like mattresses and furniture, were lined along the street on Friday.

On Friday, local businesses and emergency response teams were out offering some help to those in need.

“I appreciate them helping us so much,” says Marcela Owusu. “As you can see all I have is what I'm wearing.”

Owusu says she grew up in the Southcrest neighborhood, but this storm is nothing like she’s seen before.

“All of a sudden everything was fine then it was like a tsunami coming,” says Owusu. “It was horrible. I was thinking of my parents and how they would feel seeing their home like that. They worked so hard to get a home because, you know, San Diego.”

Owusu says the road to restoration is not going to be easy following Monday’s storm, but she’s grateful for those who are stepping in to offer help.

On Friday, American Red Cross vans rolled through the area handing out water and snacks.

A/S General Contracting set up a tent just outside of Owusu’s home. Team members handed out toiletries, cleaning supplies and some food.

“The feeling that I’m getting, I can only imagine it's 10x worse for them,” says owner Ali Shojai. “That’s whey I feel like it’s our obligation, its everybody's, to come out and help.”

The company specializes in water restoration and mold treatment. Shojai says this is the biggest disaster he’s ever experienced in the contracting industry.

“Mold maybe needs 24 hours at the most to start growth,” says Shojai. “These situations with sewage water and running water into the drywall and cavities of the house, it can't be a good thing.”

Shojai says the company will work to restore some of the homes on Birch Street.

Owusu says right now, even during this tough time, she’s found a silver lining.

“With my neighbors, I feel like a family. We're all helping each other out, feeding each other, making sure we have clothing, food. Its amazing!” she says.

A/S General Contracting says they will be on Birch Street until supplies last.