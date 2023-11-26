Local businesses gear up for Small Business Saturday

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s Small Business Saturday and many events take place in the community, both in-person and online.

This means businesses capitalizing on the demand for gifts, offering an array of goods and services that consumers cannot resist.

"There’s a lot of competition out there and its harder in many ways and it’s harder in many ways for the small local businesses that are often paving the way in different neighborhoods to build community, to build various markets," said Barrett Fisher, the owner of Pit & Seed.

Pit & Seed is a local and sustainable meal prep marketplace in Mira Mesa. Fisher said online sales best help his company accomplish its sustainability mission, yet he still tries to maintain a sense of community.

Another local cafe is also committed to providing a unique experience beyond simply serving coffee.

"We want to see people spending time doing what they want to do which the convenience of online helps enable but we also want to see them spend time in the community," said Sage, the assistant manager of Pinky's Cafe.

Pinky’s cafe is one of the newest cafes in North Park. "When they have the extra time from using a convenient service like ours and support local businesses, they’ll be able to sit at Pinky’s Cafe with the extra time that they have enjoyed a cup of coffee," Sage said. "We’re just trying to provide a unique experience to not just have coffee but go into your local shop and get to know your barista."

Sage was preapring for the grand opening event during North Park’s Shop Local event.

“Small events like this can help us boost our numbers and just get out name out there,” Sage said.

