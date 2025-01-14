Local business owners collecting donations for fire victims in Los Angeles

"You can’t ask what do you need they need everything, " says business owner Whitney Parrott.

Parrot and Clare Bublitz says it's a feeling of helplessness, as they see the images of the aftermath of the wildfires in Los Angeles.

Both are interior designers who know how much time and effort it takes transforming a house into a family's home.

Parrot says, "especially because we’re in the home industry, knowing people losing their entire home and all of its contents it hit us."

Wanting to do something to help, they joined a North County effort organized by Joey Snow, Mad Dog Lacrosse, Kim Shapiro, and Kids and Coffee to collect items for the LA fire victims.

Parrot says, "We thought what a great idea to be a donation hub in San Diego and spread the word to our network of people."

So they spread the word through social media, putting up flyers, and word of mouth. They set up donation bins to help sort through the items.



What started off as a call to action for children's items turned into so much more.

Parrot says, "It started off with kid items backpacks, sports gear, school supplies clothing. And we literally need everything. Women and mens clothing water toiletries, animal shelters, and food."

This past weekend the bags of items were delivery to families in Los Angeles. And they're looking to continue collecting more items to reach other communities in need.

If you are interested in donating they are accepting donations at their office at Liberty Station .For information check out their instagram page. Their handle is @whiteathome.

