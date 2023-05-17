Local bowler will compete in the National Senior Games

SAN DIEGO, CA (KGTV) — Jack Stevenson is an 86-years old league bowler who still gets very excited every time he rolls a strike.

"You can hear me throughout the bowling alley with a big whoo hoo!"

Jack has been bowling since he was 16 years old, and while bowling alleys around San Diego have been slowly disappearing. it hasn't stopped him from his love of league bowling.

"We get together every week and do this every week. it's more for the camaraderie, the fun, and the conversation."

At 86-year-old Jack has been bowling for about 70 years. The funny this is his average has gone up and up and up.

"I have never had as high an average as I have today which is 188, and I have no explanation why"

Jack, with his 188 average, has competed in the local Senior Olympics but is now getting the chance to live his dream as he has been invited to compete in the National Senior Games this July in Pittsburgh.

"It's quite an honor and I am really appreciative. The amazing thing is there are so many seniors today that are so active."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help him.

