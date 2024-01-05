Local body builder doubles as a strongman competitor

SAN DIEGO, CA (KGTV) — About 10 years ago Edna Ferrer says was self conscious about her body, so she decided to hit the gym, and hit it hard.

"I tried to chase strength," says Ferrer. "So that is how I got into power lifting. At that same gym, those power lifters also did strongman."

So instead of your traditional dumb bell and pull ups type of workout, you will find Edna lifting stones, legs, and logs.

"For strongman, the competition has a set weight and your goal is to lift it as many times for a minute or what ever the duration that is set."

Edna calls the strongman workout very dynamic.

"With the stones you have to pick it up off the floor, lap it, and do a triple extension just to get it on the platform."

While the strongman competitions we see on television are mostly men, Edna says a lot more women are getting into the sport.E

"I feel like the women are slowly getting more publicity in the sport of strongman. They are now adding more weight classes for professional women. Before they would be grouped up, which isn't fair because a 140 pound competitor is going up against somebody who weighs 200 pounds."

In case you were wondering, Edna competes at 140 pounds, and is lifting more than her body weight.

"So the most that I have lifted on a stone is 220 pounds."

In a sport that requires lifting very heavy objects, Edna is what you call a multi-dimensional athlete. Not only is she lifting heavy kegs and stones, she also happens to be a body builder.

"I started off my season at the La Fit Expo and I was able to place second in that competition. Body Building is pretty cool as I have met a lot of cool people, and when I tell people I am a body builder, it's like they get drawn to my physique."

Edna is quite accomplished in both body building and strongman, and she should feel very proud of herself. However, she doesn't always look at it that way.

"It becomes more like I should be able to do that opposed to taking pride in the fact that I can. I am slowly trying to remember that it is a skill that not a lot of people can do."