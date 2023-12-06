Local ballet academy to perform holiday classic, The Nutcracker

SAN DIEGO (KTGV)- The holidays are here and some local dance students are hoping to bring a magical performance to the stage. Scripps Performing Arts Academy will be showcasing “The Nutcracker.”

“It certainly brings in the magic,” says Angela Amoroso, the Founder and Executive Director of Scripps Performing Arts Academy.

Amoroso says she includes dancers of all ages in the holiday acts.

“We have students that have done as many as 15 consecutive nutcrackers with us. It’s magical, it absolutely brings the holiday spirit to life.”

As the art of dance brings happiness to the audience, Amoroso says it’s also bringing a lot more to the students.

“Because of neurosciences, we have found that it is amazing what ballet can do, as far as, developing that memory muscle and that focus. You become the director of your own life. You’re allowing your mind to tell every cell in the body what to do.”

This is something Artistic Director, Miah Nwosu, knows all too well.

“The ability to be able to focus on a task, and focus on it without distractions, is something that you develop in a dance class or in a dance space, that you can’t develop anywhere else,” says Nwosu.

The Artistic Director says her skills first started with Angela at the Academy as a child. After college, she danced professionally in New York. As she now teaches other young talents back at home, Nwosu says watching her students develop has been the best part.

“When you use ballet as an essential tool for educational balance, you’re really finding that the personal excellence will truly be revealed,” says Amoroso.

The Nutcracker Performance will be December 16 & 17 at the David And Dorothea Garfield Theatre in La Jolla.