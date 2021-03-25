Local artist leaving his mark throughout the County

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Chris Cott’s works of art can be spotted all over San Diego. But, during this pandemic, paying customers have been hard to find.

He has instead invested his time and talents to beautifying the city he loves by voluntarily cleaning up graffiti.

He has teamed up with fellow Ukrainian artist Ira Cosmos to clean eyesores all around La Jolla.

The duo spends an hour a day looking for spots to improve. They also teach air-painting classes to ex-gang members.

Cott encourages anyone who spots graffiti to report it on the “Get it Done” app.