Local artist helps raise awareness about COVID safety

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The state is turning to artists across California to share the message of stopping the spread of COVID-19.

A total of 12 original works of art are on display throughout the state, including one right her in San Diego. Just east of the I-5 in Barrio Logan sits a 35 by 45 foot mural of a woman painted on the back side of the Bread and Salt art gallery.

It's all part of a campaign called 'Your Actions Save Lives.'

"It's a Latin American woman covering her nose and mouth, and really the rest of her body with what would seem like a shroud of marigold flowers."

Tatiana Ortiz Rubio is a local artist who created the bright mural which she titled, "Stop the Spread". Ortiz Rubio hopes people will see it as a reminder of the importance of wearing a mask.

"If they do find a connection with their experience of covering or wearing a mask, to remember why it's important. It's for the community not just ourselves."

Her work of art, which took three weeks to create, has double meaning. Not only is it promoting COVID safety, but it also serves as a memorial.W

"I used the marigolds because in Mexico we use them for the Day of the Dead. It's to remember all the names of everyone in the world that has passed away, and we can remember them symbolically."

Another goal of the campaign was to reach disproportionately impacted communities, and that is why Ortiz Rubio chose Barrio Logan as her canvas

"The Latin American community has been one of the hardest hit in San Diego because a lot of them are essential workers. I chose Barrio Logan because it's so iconic."