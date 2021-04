Community leaders and local community groups from around San Diego will be taking part in a virtual town hall to discuss gun violence and prevention. The event is hosted by San Diegans for Gun Violence Prevention.

Live stream starts at 5:30 p.m.

San Diego City Mayor Todd Gloria, Councilmember Monica Montgomery Steppe, Bishop Cornelius Bowser, Pastor Jesus Sandoval Hernandez, Assemblymembers Brian Maienschein and Chris Ward, will be among the panelists joining the discussion.