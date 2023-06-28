Watch Now
Live parrots found in duffel bags during inspection at San Ysidro Port of Entry

Posted at 9:03 AM, Jun 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-28 12:03:44-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Officers at the San Ysidro Port of Entry seized 13 yellow-headed parrots before they could be smuggled into the U.S., Customs and Border Protection officials said.

On June 16, CBP agents made contact with a 26-year-old male driver “applying for entry into the United States from Mexico.”

During an inspection of his vehicle, officers checked the trunk and discovered the live birds concealed inside two duffel bags.

The unidentified driver was detained and turned over to Homeland Security and Fish & Wildlife officials.

CBP officials said the parrots “were placed in a secure and safe area. The live parrots will remain under quarantine by USDA Veterinary Services to ensure that no avian diseases are affecting the birds.”

