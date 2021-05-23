Watch
Little change to San Diego County gas prices

Rich Pedroncelli/AP
A motorist puts gas in his car at a Shell station Tuesday, April 23, 2019, in Sacramento, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to know why the state's gas prices are higher than the rest of the country. Newsom asked the California Energy Commission on Tuesday for an analysis of the state's gas prices by May 15. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Posted at 9:45 AM, May 23, 2021
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose two-tenths of a cent Sunday to $4.163, one day after increasing one-tenth of a cent.

The average price has risen 24 of the past 26 days, increasing 12.5 cents to its highest amount since Oct. 15, 2019, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It also rose two-tenths of a cent Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The average price is 1.1 cents higher than one week ago, 13.9 cents more than one month ago and $1.285 greater than one year ago. It has risen 113 of the past 123 days, increasing 81.8 cents, and 93.6 cents since the start of the year.

The large price increase from one year ago is the result of a significant decrease during the early stage of the coronavirus pandemic, when driving and demand dropped substantially because of stay-at-home orders intended to reduce the spread of the virus.

