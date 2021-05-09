Little change to average San Diego County gas price rising for 11 days

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A streak of increases to the average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County was extended Sunday to 12 days, but barely, rising one-tenth of a cent to $4.122.

The average price has increased 8.4 cents over the past 12 days, including seven-tenths of a cent on Saturday, to its highest amount since Oct. 20, 2019, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 4.5 cents higher than one week ago, 14.9 cents more than one month ago and $1.332 greater than one year ago.

The rising prices are the result of less supply because production is reduced due to refinery maintenance and fuel demand is increasing, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

"This is a typical pattern that we see during the spring months," Spring said.

The average price has risen 83 of the past 90 days, increasing 64.3 cents, and 89.5 cents since the start of the year.

The large price increase from one year ago is the result of a significant decrease during the early stage of the coronavirus pandemic, when driving and demand dropped substantially because of stay-at-home orders intended to reduce the spread of the virus.

The average price is 3.6 cents more than it was on May 9, 2019.

