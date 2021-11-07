Little change to average San Diego County gas price

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose one-tenth of a cent Sunday to $4.546, one day after run of 27 increases in 28 days ended when it dropped three-tenths of a cent.

The average price increased 16.4 cents during the run to its highest amount since Oct. 18, 2012, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It rose 25 consecutive days, was unchanged Wednesday and resumed increasing Thursday.

The average price is 1.5 cents more than one week ago, 16.2 cents higher than one month ago and $1.391 greater than one year ago.

Increases to the pump price have been reduced because stations were allowed to start selling the winter blend of gasoline, which is generally cheaper to produce, on Monday and the oil price has stabilized, according to Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California's corporate communications manager.

The price of a barrel of West Texas intermediate crude on the New York Mercantile Exchange has dropped from its 52-week high of $84.65 hit Oct. 26, 2021, to $81.27 Friday.

Crude oil costs account for slightly more than half of the pump price, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.