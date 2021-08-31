Watch
Lithium fuels hopes for revival on California's largest lake

Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP
A dried up former boating dock is seen along the Salton Sea Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Desert Shores, Calif. Demand for electric vehicles has shifted investments into high gear to extract lithium from geothermal wastewater around California's dying Salton Sea. The ultralight metal is critical to rechargeable batteries. Despite widespread availability in the United States, Nevada has the country's only lithium plant, and U.S. production lags far behind Australia, Chile, Argentina and China. California's largest but rapidly shrinking lake is at the forefront of efforts to make the U.S. a major global player, though decades of economic stagnation and environmental ruin have left some residents on its receding shores indifferent or wary.
Posted at 5:17 PM, Aug 30, 2021
CALIPATRIA, Calif. (AP) — Demand for electric vehicles has shifted investments into high gear to extract lithium from geothermal wastewater around California’s dying Salton Sea. The ultralight metal is critical to rechargeable batteries.

Despite widespread availability in the United States, Nevada has the country’s only lithium plant, and U.S. production lags far behind Australia, Chile, Argentina and China.

California’s largest but rapidly shrinking lake is at the forefront of efforts to make the U.S. a major global player, though decades of economic stagnation and environmental ruin have left some residents on its receding shores indifferent or wary.

