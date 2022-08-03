Literacy programs provide bigger opportunities for adults in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KGTV) — Inside the Oceanside Public Library, literacy is more than just picking up a book and reading it. It’s teaching people how to speak, read and write in English so they can use those skills in our community.

Cafecito is a safe place for adults to learn and improve their English skills.

"Obviously, living here, most of us assume that you speak English and that it’s easy to communicate and get around in life— read bills, take care of your mail and all those things," said Panagiota Angelos. "But we do have a large population that does not speak English and are learning, and this is an opportunity for them to do so."

Angelos leads the program that began in July when the library was able to secure funding for it. But it’s part of a bigger service called Oceanside Reads. It offers English as a second language training.

The programs are bringing people from all over the world to the same table.

Chompunut Dobbs is about to turn 70 and has been taking part in the Reads programs for four years.

"It’s never too late. I am hungry, and I would like to learn more and more and more,” said Dobbs.

She tells those who might be nervous to try out the programs because she says the Oceanside Reads programs have helped her go from not speaking English to being able to communicate without fear.

"But now, I can learn a lot. I can communicate with someone. Right now, I have a Youtube. I go online, and the world can watch my videos because I put two languages," she said. "I can talk in my language and type it out in English too. Then they can read."

Goals for the learners range from starting a YouTube channel like Dobbs to applying and getting a job.

Angelos says seeing her work pay off in real-time is an emotional experience.

"Personally, that’s all I want in a profession—in a job. It’s not a job. It’s a love. It’s a career. It’s a passion. It’s a purpose of life for me,” said Angelos.