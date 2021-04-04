List: Which stores are open on Easter Sunday?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Need to grab something before heading to to Grandma's on Sunday? Keep in mind that not all stores will be open on Easter Sunday.

On Easter Sunday, many grocery stores, pharmacies and large retailers are giving their employees a much-needed (and well-deserved) day off from working on the front lines during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Before venturing out, give the retailer a quick call to confirm that they will be operating on the holiday.

Stores that will be closed Easter Sunday 2021 include:

Target

Aldi

Macy's

JC Penney

Trader Joe's

TJ Maxx/ Marshalls

Best Buy

Costco

Sam's club

DSW

Staples

Office Depot

Open businesses, though hours may be limited, include:

Albertson's

CVS

Duane Reade

Starbucks

Kmart

Kroger

Rite-Aid

PetSmart

ShopRite

Walgreens

Walmart

Whole Foods

Home Depot

Lowe's

Sears

Most stores specializing in Spring gardening, such as Home Depot, Lowe's, Sears and Walmart will be open, as many people will be working in their yards after they finish off their Easter ham.

