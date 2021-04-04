List: Which stores are open on Easter Sunday?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Need to grab something before heading to to Grandma's on Sunday? Keep in mind that not all stores will be open on Easter Sunday.
On Easter Sunday, many grocery stores, pharmacies and large retailers are giving their employees a much-needed (and well-deserved) day off from working on the front lines during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Before venturing out, give the retailer a quick call to confirm that they will be operating on the holiday.
Stores that will be closed Easter Sunday 2021 include:
- Target
- Aldi
- Macy's
- JC Penney
- Trader Joe's
- TJ Maxx/ Marshalls
- Best Buy
- Costco
- Sam's club
- DSW
- Staples
- Office Depot
Open businesses, though hours may be limited, include:
- Albertson's
- CVS
- Duane Reade
- Starbucks
- Kmart
- Kroger
- Rite-Aid
- PetSmart
- ShopRite
- Walgreens
- Walmart
- Whole Foods
- Home Depot
- Lowe's
- Sears
Most stores specializing in Spring gardening, such as Home Depot, Lowe's, Sears and Walmart will be open, as many people will be working in their yards after they finish off their Easter ham.