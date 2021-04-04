Watch
List: Which stores are open on Easter Sunday?

Colorful easter eggs at the lower section
Posted at 6:50 PM, Apr 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-03 21:50:33-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- Need to grab something before heading to to Grandma's on Sunday? Keep in mind that not all stores will be open on Easter Sunday.

On Easter Sunday, many grocery stores, pharmacies and large retailers are giving their employees a much-needed (and well-deserved) day off from working on the front lines during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Before venturing out, give the retailer a quick call to confirm that they will be operating on the holiday.

Stores that will be closed Easter Sunday 2021 include:

  • Target
  • Aldi
  • Macy's
  • JC Penney
  • Trader Joe's
  • TJ Maxx/ Marshalls
  • Best Buy
  • Costco
  • Sam's club
  • DSW
  • Staples
  • Office Depot

Open businesses, though hours may be limited, include:

  • Albertson's
  • CVS
  • Duane Reade
  • Starbucks
  • Kmart
  • Kroger
  • Rite-Aid
  • PetSmart
  • ShopRite
  • Walgreens
  • Walmart
  • Whole Foods
  • Home Depot
  • Lowe's
  • Sears

Most stores specializing in Spring gardening, such as Home Depot, Lowe's, Sears and Walmart will be open, as many people will be working in their yards after they finish off their Easter ham.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
