LIST: Road closures ahead of Tropical Storm Hilary

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The city of San Diego announced Sunday the following road closures due to the potential of flooding due to Tropical Storm Hilary:
- Camino De La Reina at Camino De La Siesta (westbound)
- Camino De La Reina west of Avenida Del Rio (eastbound)
- San Diego Mission Road between Fairmount and Caminito Yucatan (east/west)
- Qualcomm Way and Rio San Diego (southbound)
- Mission Center Rd between Hazard Center Dr & Camino De La Reina (northbound)
- Ward Rd at Camino Del Rio N (southbound)
- Camino Del Este between Station Village Dr & Camino De La Reina (both)
- Hazard Center Dr below SR 163