LIST: Road closures ahead of Tropical Storm Hilary

Posted at 1:43 PM, Aug 20, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The city of San Diego announced Sunday the following road closures due to the potential of flooding due to Tropical Storm Hilary:

  • Camino De La Reina at Camino De La Siesta (westbound)
  • Camino De La Reina west of Avenida Del Rio (eastbound)
  • San Diego Mission Road between Fairmount and Caminito Yucatan (east/west)
  • Qualcomm Way and Rio San Diego (southbound)
  • Mission Center Rd between Hazard Center Dr & Camino De La Reina (northbound)
  • Ward Rd at Camino Del Rio N (southbound)
  • Camino Del Este between Station Village Dr & Camino De La Reina (both)
  • Hazard Center Dr below SR 163
