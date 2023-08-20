LIST: Road closures ahead of Tropical Storm Hilary

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The city of San Diego announced Sunday the following road closures due to the potential of flooding due to Tropical Storm Hilary:



Camino De La Reina at Camino De La Siesta (westbound)

Camino De La Reina west of Avenida Del Rio (eastbound)

San Diego Mission Road between Fairmount and Caminito Yucatan (east/west)

Qualcomm Way and Rio San Diego (southbound)

Mission Center Rd between Hazard Center Dr & Camino De La Reina (northbound)

Ward Rd at Camino Del Rio N (southbound)

Camino Del Este between Station Village Dr & Camino De La Reina (both)

Hazard Center Dr below SR 163