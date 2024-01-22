Watch Now
LIST: Intense rain across San Diego County leads to road closures

Posted at 12:38 PM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 16:39:40-05

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The stormy conditions across San Diego County have led to numerous road closures in multiple cities/towns/neighborhoods.

Reported road closures, due to flooding (as of 1:30 p.m.): 

Alpine: Via Viejas Rd. closed, between Calle de Pescadores and Palo Danzante

Carlsbad: At least two lanes closed on northbound I-5 at Palomar Airport Road

Del Mar: At least two lanes shut down on southbound I-5 at Via De La Valle

Encinitas: Vulcan Ave.-Union St. intersection

Encinitas: 600 block of Orpheus Ave., at Puebla St. and Hymettus Ave.

Encinitas: Southbound North Coast Hwy 101 between Jupiter St. and W. Glaucus St.

Oceanside: Both directions of SR-78 at El Camino Real

San Diego (Logan Heights): All northbound SR-15 lanes closed at transition to I-5

San Diego: Public asked to avoid N. Harbor Dr. at Laurel St., Pacific Hwy at Laurel St., Shelter Island at Anchorage Lane, Pacific Hwy between Broadway and Laurel St.

San Diego: Avenida del Rio, between Riverwalk Drive and Camino de La Reina

San Diego: Camino de la Reina, between Camino de la Siesta and Avenida del Rio

San Diego: Mission Road, between Fairmount Ave. and Caminito Yucatan

San Diego: Mission Center Road, between Hazard Center Drive and Camino De La Reina

San Diego: Hazard Center Drive, between Avenida Del Rio and DoubleTree Hotel roundabout

San Diego: Camino Del Esta, between Station Village Lane and Camino De La Reina

San Diego: Ward Road at Camino Del Rio North

Spring Valley: Broadview Street, from Elkelton Blvd. to Noeline Ave.

Spring Valley: Elkelton St. closed from Nolen Ave. to Lance Ave.

