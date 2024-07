LIST: Back-to-school dates for San Diego County schools

Summer break is either over for some San Diego County school districts or will be coming to an end soon.

Here are the first days of schools at your local school district:

July 24

Chula Vista Elementary School District

National Elementary School District

Sweetwater Union HS District

July 29

San Ysidro School District

August 8

La Mesa-Spring Valley

August 12

Fallbrook Union Elementary School District

Fallbrook Union HS District

Julian Union HS District

Rancho Santa Fe School District

San Diego Unified

Solana Beach School District

August 13

Cardiff School District

Del Mar Union

Encinitas Union

Escondido Union HS District

Grossmont Union HS District

Julian Union

San Dieguito Union HS District

August 14

Alpine Union

Bonsall Unified

Dehesa Elementary School District

Lemon Grove School District

Mountain Empire Unified

Warner Unified

August 15

Cajon Valley Union

Jamul-Dulzura Union

Oceanside Unified

Vallecitos School District

Vista Unified

August 19

Borrego Springs Unified

Lakeside Union

Ramona Unified

Spencer Valley School District

August 20

Escondido Union

San Marcos Unified

August 21

Carlsbad Unified

Poway Unified

San Pasqual Union

Santee School District

August 22

Coronado Unified

Valley Center-Pauma Unified