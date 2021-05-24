Lions Tigers & Bears in east San Diego County rescues 2 tigers from Jeff Lowe-owned Tiger King Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The Lions Tigers & Bears sanctuary in San Diego’s East County is now caring for two tigers saved from an Oklahoma facility owned by “Tiger King” star Jeff Lowe.

The Alpine-based sanctuary announced that two female tigers are now under their care after the big cats were rescued from Tiger King Park in Thackerville, Oklahoma.

Last week, U.S. Justice Department officials seized 69 big cats -- which includes lions, tigers, lion-tiger hybrids, and one jaguar -- from the facility owned by Jeff and Lauren Lowe over Endangered Species Act violations.

The Lowes appeared in the popular Netflix documentary series “Tiger King.”

In a news release, Lions Tigers & Bears officials said: “The Lions Tigers & Bears Rescue Team brought three animal rescue haulers to Oklahoma to facilitate the transport of multiple tigers from the Tiger King Park to three accredited sanctuaries in the U.S. including Lions Tigers & Bears.”

Lions Tigers & Bears founder/director Bobbi Brink said, “I was honored to bring a team to Oklahoma to assist with this significant animal rescue operation. With several accredited sanctuary teams working together with the federal officials, it was an efficient and seamless operation. Our priority was relocating these big cats to accredited sanctuaries where they will receive proper veterinary care, diet, shelter and habitats while the court decides what’s next.”

According to the sanctuary, the tigers “will be under a mandatory quarantine for a minimum of 30 days and will be treated by Lions Tigers & Bears veterinary team.”

Lions Tigers & Bears is the county’s only accredited big cat and bear sanctuary.