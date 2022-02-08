Lincoln High School football athletes college-bound

SAN DIEGO (KGTV)- The football program at Lincoln High School not only has kids competing on the field but in the classroom. In recent years, the Hornets program has sent more kids to college on scholarships than any other school in the county.

“I want them to show the coaches I’m confident academically and athletically,” Head football coach David Dunn said. “Our motto has been if you can maintain above a 3.0 GPA, you’re going to be accepted into college, whether its sports or not.”

Historically Lincoln High School has been known for having excellent football talent, but Coach Dunn said scoring good grades is the biggest play for his athletes.

“On top of competing, we’re bringing in the good grades,” Senior Jalil Tucker said.

Tucker has committed to the University of Oregon. He said his grades soared after attending Lincoln High School.

“It was low; when I came over here, it boosted tremendously,” he said.

“They preach grades more than football because we’re a student-athlete before anything,” Senior Nathan Acevedo said. “If we don’t have the grades, we don’t have the offers.”

Lincoln High School sits in the heart of Southeast San Diego, an underserved area. The coaching staff said they are working hard to bring opportunities to their students.

The Hornets program has sent at least 43 students to college on scholarship in the last four years. The coaching staff said that’s more than most schools in the county.

“I’m just extremely proud of my coaching staff and my kids, putting forth that effort and continuing to strive even against the odds,” Coach Dunn said.

“They prioritize us going to college, and going four years and graduating, instead of going there and getting kicked out of school because you have bad grades,” Junior Hunter Wiggins said.

On this year’s football roster, eight athletes have committed to universities, and more have received multiple offers from Division 1 schools around the country.

The NCAA says nationwide, only two percent of high school athletes are awarded some sort of scholarship.

The coaching staff says the Lincoln football program is tied 9th in the nation for students making it to the NFL.