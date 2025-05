BORREGO SPRINGS, Calif. (CNS) - A small earthquake shook parts of San Diego County Wednesday, but there were no reports of damage or injuries.

The quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 3.2, struck at about 9:30 a.m. roughly 7 miles south-southwest of Borrego Springs and 24 miles east-northeast of San Diego Country Estates, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck at a depth of just under 2 miles, according to the USGS.

