LA JOLLA, Calif. (KGTV) -- San Diego lifeguards pulled a woman from the ocean near the Children’s Pool in La Jolla Wednesday night, authorities said.

It happened around 7:50 p.m. in the water and the cliffs below Coast Boulevard, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

First responders performed CPR as they rushed her to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla, authorities said.

Few details of the incident were immediately available.