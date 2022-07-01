SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Tens of thousands of people, both locals and tourists, already began filling San Diego beaches Friday as they made an early start to the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

“We’re hoping for not a lot of responses, but we’re prepared for a significant amount of events this weekend," said Cory Beckwith, a lifeguard with the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Beckwith says there will be a surge of lifeguards patrolling the busy beaches through Monday, along with additional medical personnel deployed for emergencies. Because the Fourth of July, always one of the busiest days of the summer at the beach, falls on a Monday this year, Beckwith says the department is calling in extra staff for all four days, from Friday through Monday. “Sometimes you just don’t get to go home on a day that you wanted to and it’s unfortunate. But we all know what we signed up for and at the end of the day, we’re here to serve and it happens sometimes," Beckwith said.

Similarly, the San Diego Police Department will also have extra officers on patrol. They ask for the public's cooperation following beach rules. “For the police department, it’s kind of an all hands on deck situation," said Lt. Adam Sharki. "So instead of being home with their families enjoying the holiday, the cops are out working making sure everbody stays safe.”

Lifeguards warn beachgoers to keep an eye out for dangerous rip currents and sting rays. They also recommend checking in with a lifeguard upon arrival at the beach, as they can help describe that area's particular conditions.