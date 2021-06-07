LGBTQ Pride flag being raised at San Diego's City Hall

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) -- The City of San Diego on Monday is commemorating National Pride Month by raising a Pride flag at City Hall for the first time in its history.

With June being National Pride Month, San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria said the historic flag raising is part of his effort to create a more inclusive community and to show the city’s support for the LGBTQ community.

Gloria is San Diego’s first LGBTQ mayor, and city officials said, “San Diego also carries the distinction of being the largest city in the country to ever elect an openly gay man as Mayor.”

On Monday, the mayor will be joined by civic and local LGBTQ leaders at City Hall (202 C St.) to raise the rainbow Pride flag and for a news conference.