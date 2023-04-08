LGBTQ+ group says Point Loma Nazarene University wrongfully terminated faculty

POINT LOMA, Calif. (KGTV) — An LGBTQIA+ group is calling out Point Loma Nazarene University for firing two faculty members.

"I am a proud [alumnus] of PLNU," Lauren Cazares said. "I'm just not proud of the actions that they're taking."

Cazares is the founder of the Loma LGBTQIA+ Alumni and Allies Coalition.

"Our actions are all about, first and foremost, supporting LGBTQIA+ students on campus, but also supporting future students [and] alumni," she said.

The coalition also advocates for LGBTQIA+ staff and others who support the queer community, which is why Cazares said she's "deeply saddened and disturbed" after learning about the faculty terminations.

One of them is Melissa Tucker, a former adjunct professor.

In a statement on her website, Tucker wrote she was let go by PLNU in January for her "progressive views on human sexuality."

Tucker stated she supports the LGBTQ community and disagrees with the Church of the Nazarene's stance on homosexuality.

"In sharing this, I am naming the discrimination I've experienced. I was blocked from teaching because of my beliefs," Tucker's statement said.

Tucker also said PLNU fired Dr. Mark Maddix for allegedly disagreeing with the university's actions.

According to the PLNU website, Dr. Maddix is the Dean of the School of Theology and Christian Ministry.

In a statement to ABC 10News, the university said, "The decision to suspend Dr. Maddix's employment was independent of anything related to LGBTQIA+."

But Cazares disagrees.

The group is calling on the school to reinstate Dr. Maddix and Tucker.

"This is telling all the LGBTQ people on campus, students, staff, alumni, in the closet or out, that they don't have a home at PLNU," Cazares said.

Dr. Maddix's attorney told ABC 10News he was terminated for an illegal reason, under California law.

You can read PLNU's full statement below:

"While we cannot provide specific details on personnel issues, especially with the threat of potential litigation, the decision to suspend Dr. Maddix’s employment was independent of anything related to LGBTQIA+."

