Lengthy standoff in San Marcos ends in arrest of domestic violence suspect

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (CNS ) - A nearly 11-hour standoff with a 44-year-old domestic violence suspect ended with his arrest in San Marcos, authorities said.

Detectives with the San Diego County Sheriff Office's San Marcos Station were following up on a domestic violence report in the 2200 block of Flatiron Way at 10 a.m. Monday when the suspect, Jeremiah Gowdy, refused to speak with detectives and threatened to hurt himself and deputies, according to the sheriff's office.

The Sheriff's Special Enforcement Detail, Crisis Negotiations Team and Psychiatric Emergency Response Team were all called to assist with the suspect. Deputies attempted to de-escalate the situation by contacting the man several times in an effort to convince Gowdy to surrender, but he did not respond, the sheriff's office said.

At around 9 p.m., Monday, the Special Enforcement Detail used a chemical agent to enter the apartment.

Gowdy was arrested and taken to a hospital for medical evaluation.

Deputies obtained a warrant to search Gowdy's home and seized rifles and handguns and his wife and children were provided domestic violence resources.

Gowdy will be booked into the Vista Detention Facility on charges of felony domestic violence and violating an emergency protective order, the sheriff's office said.

