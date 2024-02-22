Lemon Grove Little League receives some good news

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Last month's heavy rains did a lot of damage to the Lemon Grove Little League Fields. Three sinkholes formed near the outfield fence on a couple of their fields. If that wasn't bad enough, another sinkhole has now formed right in the middle of the parking lot.

"It rained, but not as much as it did on January 22nd," says league treasurer Yajaira Preciado. "We were not expecting this when came out here to get ready for assessments."

Preciado says this newest problem was not a welcome sight.

"Now we have a sinkhole in our parking lot, and this parking lot is the connection between not only our majors field but also our minors and juniors fields."

The league received a number of estimates to fix the three sinkholes on the fields, and those costs came in around $120,000. That is very expensive, especially for a little league. However, the league received some good news, when the City of Lemon Grove's Public Works Department stepped up the the plate.

"The City Council for Lemon Grove adopted a resolution to release emergency funds to help fix the fields. They will be coming out here, and I'm really thankful we are going to move forward with a resolution," says Preciado.

The Lemon Grove Little League will have to pay for fixes to irrigation and drainage, but the cost could have been a whole lot worse.

"At first it looked small, so estimates were like between 20 and 40 thousand dollars. But when they started digging into it, they said it was going to be around 100 to 140 thousand"

There are more than 200 kids in the Lemon Grove Little League, and until the fields are completely fixed, they will have to adapt.

"We've been working with our sister league, so some of our games will take place at Spring Valley Little League. "We are also working with our school district for places to practice. We want to get this done, so we don't have to stop our season or not have any season at all."

