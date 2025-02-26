Lemon Grove community supports coffee shop after burglary

(KGTV) LEMON GROVE — Tanya Valadez is staying positive in front of her coffee shop, Elevated Coffee & Confections in Lemon Grove.

The front door was smashed, after the shop was burglarized early Monday morning.

"I have lived in San Diego my entire life. I have never experienced so much love and outreach," said Valadez.

It all began with this post on Instagram.

"As some of you know we had a break in last night. It's a bummer and not a great start to the year," said Jules DeAmicis on Instagram.

Barista Jules DeAmicis who also works at the shop, showed the damage on the community page Lemon Grove happenings.

"I wanted to let people know what happened because they are us. We are also part of the community. People care," said DeAmicis.

On Tuesday, the coffee shop was packed with customers showing support.

"Wow we are in a community. The community where the word is broadcast the most in times like this. I am so thankful for this support," said Valadez.

A video from 3am Monday from inside the coffee shop shows someone with a hood and mask breaks through the door and takes off with the cash box. Then another camera allegedly shows the thief driving away in an SUV. Valadez says she could not tell who the person was. She says the same thing happened about a year ago.

"It was a mix of heartbreak. People feel violated when someone breaks into your store. It's something you are not expecting," said Valadez.

But luckily nothing else inside the store was damaged.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Office tells u so far, no suspects have been identified. Anyone with information regarding either burglary is encouraged to contact the Sheriff's Office.

(858) 868-3200