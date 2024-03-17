Legoland California marks 25th anniversary this week

Carlsbad (KGTV)- This week marks a milestone for a local north county theme park. It’s been 25 years since Legoland California first started building excitement and memories for kids and families in San Diego.

ABC 10News reporter Natay Holmes takes a short look back at the park’s journey.

Legoland California officially opened on March 20, 1999, 25 years ago in Carlsbad, California, creating an immersive world with the colorful, nostalgic blocks.

“They use a lot of creativity in their lego bricks. they use their lego bricks to build something that kids can be attracted to,” says one of the park’s child ambassadors during that time.

The park was created with 30 million lego bricks. It included everything from battery operated cars, lego boats and mini replicas.

Over the last two decades, Legoland California has grown. To date the theme park as more than 60 rides, shows and attractions. The property also has an aquarium, water park and hotels.

Most recently, the park revealed its mini replica of the the City of San Diego.

“We didn't use special elements. We didn’t use special pieces. We didn’t break anything down” says spokesperson Christina Fillippis. “Everythibg here can be bought, and if you have 5 million bricks in your house, you too can build mini land San Diego.”

At last check, there are now more than 60 million lego bricks around the park. Each piece creating a lasting memory for guests of all ages.

Legoland California continues to work to better the experience for everyone. Last year, the park became a Certified Autism Center. This includes trained frontline workers and sensory guides posted on every ride.

The park has more fun planned for 2024, like the debut of a new land called Dino Valley and North America’s First Lego World Parade.