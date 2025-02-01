Legal aid for detained migrants in limbo as DOJ halts funding

Al Otro Lado, a local non-profit that helps provide legal support to people in detention centers, says they received a 'stop work order' from the Department of Justice.

ABC 10News has reported on Al Otro Ladoand the many ways they work to help migrant families.

The group is facing new challenges as President Trump has rolled out several executive orders on immigration.

The non-profit explains they got an email notifying them they have to specifically stop their Legal Orientation Program (LOP) immediately.

“We thought it would happen at some point, but not as quite as fast as it did," said Noah Montague, a DOJ accredited representative with Al Otro Lado.

Up until now, the Legal Orientation Program has been federally funded. It’s a nationwide program through the Department of Justice. It relies on local service providers and non-profits, like Al Otro Lado, to provide legal services, education and support to people inside immigration detention centers.

“So providing just an overview of the immigration process. What legal rights are, what asylum looks like and other things like the credible fear interview for recent arrivals," said Montague, providing examples of the information they provide.

Montague is credentialed to offer legal support and education to those inside detention centers. It’s something they’ve been doing weekly, but as he explains, now — their federal funding has been cut.

“I feel these people are not gonna have access to the information. Most of these people have never been detained, most of them are non-English speakers," he said.

Up until about a week ago, information about the Legal Orientation Program could be found on the Department of Justice website. Now, the page says it cannot be found.

Reporter Madison Weil asked Montague if they were able to find a different source of funding, if they would be able to continue their work. He said they’re looking into their options, but for now, the future of the program and whether or not they’ll be allowed inside detention centers at all, is uncertain.

ABC 10News reached out to the Department of Justice for comment on the decision. At the time of this publication, we have not received a response.

