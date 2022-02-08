Leaked video shows F-35 fighter jet crashing aboard USS Carl Vinson

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Navy is investigating the source of leaked video of an F-35 jet crash aboard the U.S.S. Carl Vinson last month that injured the pilot and six other sailors.

The Navy is working to recover the wreckage from the crash, which sunk in the South China Sea.

"It was a matter of seconds that we've been able to see in the video and that's why I could also make the argument that its unfortunate it was released by somebody," said Jim Kidrick, a former Navy pilot and President of the San Diego Air and Space Museum.

Kidrick landed on the Vinson hundreds of times during his career and says those watching need to remember that landing on an aircraft carrier is incredibly challenging.

"It's difficulty cannot be understated nor the challenges associated with an aircraft carrier at sea. The most dangerous environment on an aircraft carrier is on the flight deck."

The Navy has said little about the incident, except that the pilot, who was able to eject, was injured, along with six other sailors aboard.

Kidrick says one of the first questions asked during an investigation will be related to the pilot's training and the circumstances surrounding the events that day.

At this point the Navy is investigating the cause of the crash and now the source of the video, which was filmed from the what's called the Pilot's Landing Aid Television (PLAT) and the ship's Island Camera Room.

"But I would not judge anything or come to any conclusions by what we've seen in this video. It's simply too short and once again it is just a little bit of a snippet," said Kidrick.